WATCH: Violent Brawl Breaks Out After College Football Bowl Game, Multiple Players Punched and Kicked in the Face

A violent brawl broke out Thursday at the end of a college football bowl game in Fort Worth, TX.

It happened after the final whistle of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between Mississippi State and Tulsa. Following Mississippi State’s 28-26 victory, the teams met on the field and began throwing down. Many punches were thrown in the wild free-for-all, and one Tulsa player was even kicked in the face.

The tension between the two teams began prior to kickoff, as there was pushing and shoving before the game got underway. The pregame skirmish, however, was positively mild compared to the fisticuffs that broke out afterward.

One Tulsa player, safety Kendarin Ray, had to be helped off the field due to injuries sustained in the melee. ESPN reported that Ray was having trouble breathing.

ESPN announcer Mark Herzlich, who called the game in Fort Worth Thursday, suggested that the consequences of the fight could be dire for those involved.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were criminal charges filed,” Herzlich said. “You can’t do this. You can’t just rip people’s helmet off and kick them in the face.”

Watch above, via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]