WATCH: Wedding Goer Hits His Kentucky Derby Bet Right in the Middle of the I Dos and Hilariously Struggles to Contain Himself

Many of us have been there before. Obligated to sit at an event, while there’s another one going on that we’d rather be watching. Well, give this guy credit for sitting at a wedding ceremony while his mind and money were clearly on the Kentucky Derby.

The clip of this visibly elated yet trying to restrain himself wedding attendee gained traction on social media after being posted by Barstool Sports:

When you hit the 13/1 during the wedding ceremony @betthehorses pic.twitter.com/hoafIUGizJ — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) May 3, 2021

How he is able to exude that amount of emotion without making a sound was very impressive. I’m not sure what he had on the line, hopefully he gambles responsibly, but no one would have faulted him for taking a quick bathroom run before the bride and groom actually say ‘I do.’

Finally, notice the joy on the guy who pokes his head in at the end, knowing the next round of drinks are on his buddy.

