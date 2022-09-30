A fight that broke out between fans at the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game broke out online after video was shared on social media.

The fans can be seen in the crowd as the Padre fan had the higher ground and struck the dodger fan causing him to fall down to one knee. The Dodger fan got back up on his feet and proceeded to put the padre fan in a headlock. Quickly after, sensible fans were able to get in between the two combat fighters and broke up the fight. The two yelled at each other for a few seconds before police showed up the seats now turned octagon.

Fight from last night between Padres and doyer fans pic.twitter.com/wB2cURsWpr — PADRESRAZAMEMES (@padresrazamemez) September 29, 2022

There was another view of the fight that showed a side angle of the fisticuffs.

I was rght next to it. Got a clean ass view! pic.twitter.com/sZXmVZ3joP — Carlos Duarte, Dallas Cowboys(2-1) (@cduarte92831) September 29, 2022

The Dodgers have beaten the Padres 14 times this season, and have already clinched the National League West. The Padres hold a three game lead in the Wild Card standings as they fight to make the playoffs. Maybe this was tension that boiled over because the Dodgers have owned the Padres this season, and the Padre fans have had enough of watching their team get owned by their biggest rival.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com