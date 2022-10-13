A brawl broke out between some Los Angeles Rams fans and Dallas Cowboys fans after Sunday afternoon’s game between the two teams.

The video showed multiple individual fights in the brawl, which spread over a wide area, with some people laid out on the ground while others continued to throw punches.

Every fight had at least one each of Cowboys Rams fans duking it out. One Rams fan, who sported a Cooper Kupp jersey, took a swing at one Cowboys fan, then was shoved by another Rams fan who tried to break up that fight. The man who wore the Kupp jersey pointed at his Rams jersey to tell the other Rams fan they were on the same team.

The camera moved to another fight that showed one man on the ground in a Rams jersey and got repeatedly punched by a Cowboys fan. The Rams fan appeared to be knocked out because he did not put his arms up to defend himself from the punches being thrown.

As others began to pull the Cowboys fan off the downed man, some proceeded to help the Rams fan off the ground, however he struggled to get to his feet. He wobbled a bit as his legs were not underneath him and he fell to the street again. The camera panned over to the other side of the lane where one person was knocked out on the ground and laid on his back.

The Cowboys beat the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on the football field 22-10. Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at the game and got booed loudly by everyone at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com