WATCH: Woman in Red Sox Garb Hocks Giant Loogie on Orioles Fan Over Seat Dispute

A woman wearing a Red Sox jacket spit on a Orioles fan after he informed her she was sitting in the wrong seat at a baseball game in Baltimore this week.

Red Sox fans are tense right now as their season comes down to the wire, desperately clinging to an American League Wild Card spot. But there’s no excuse for escalating what appeared to be a minor confrontation by hocking a giant loogie on another human being.

Female Red Sox fan spits on guy after she was called out for being in the wrong seat pic.twitter.com/Ntfkf6gxJd — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 30, 2021

It’s hard to decipher exactly what was said in the video, but it was clearly a dispute over seats. The Red Sox fan can be heard saying “we’ve literally been sitting here all night.”

“No you haven’t. We’ve been sitting here all night,” another woman in the same row replied.

The man who is about to get spit on starts pointing in another direction, while another voice can be heard telling the Red Sox fan, “all your friends are over there.”

That’s when the woman clearly felt pinned in a corner with no valid response and decided her only option was to unleash a giant wad of spit on the man sitting in front of her. Completely disgraceful and appalling behavior from the Red Sox fan. Ban her from Camden Yards in Baltimore, ban her from Fenway Park, ban her from attending any sporting event.

With all of the continuously deplorable fan conduct we’ve seen at basketball, football and baseball games in recent months, watching sporting events in the comfort of your own home has never been more appealing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com