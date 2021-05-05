Even with just 10,580 fans in the seats, Tuesday night’s Yankees-Astros game in the Bronx had the atmosphere of a playoff contest.

Maybe it’s because we’ve been starved for “normalcy” at sporting events, but despite the small crowd, the boos were loud. For two years, animosity festered toward the Astros after Houston’s baseball team was outed for cheating against the Yankees and others in the 2017 postseason.

With crowds prohibited from MLB games in 2020, Yankees fans were forced to wait an extra year. But Tuesday night, they were primed to give the Astros hell.

Credit them for being heard, but while Yankees fans shined in making noise with jeers of ‘cheaters’ and ‘f*ck Altuve,’ they failed in creativity. Turning your backs to the field? I’m not sure what paying a premium to watch the game, and turning your back on the field proved to the Astros. Inflatable trash cans? As generic as throwing needles at Alex Rodriguez. The dude dressed as Oscar the Grouch? That one was pretty good.

Adding to the unique scene from the Bronx was ESPN broadcasting the game. And while they had one of the most hyped regular season matchups in two years, ESPN decided to celebrate “May the Fourth” by dressing up their broadcasters in Star Wars costumes, a clear admission that they don’t get what the fans want.

Watch some of Tuesday night’s Yankee Stadium chaos shared on social media, and notice the guy snag a free beer while chasing his trash can in the first tweet.

The first casualty of the Yankees-Astros game: an inflatable trash can confiscated by security pic.twitter.com/Ip6fK6xVYz — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) May 4, 2021

Look at this chick in the Bronx tonight. Just the worst pic.twitter.com/iVuxMB0gFu — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 5, 2021

These Yankees fans are so brave. Turning their backs on the Astros for cheating. Real heroes. pic.twitter.com/VLeL3APkAl — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) May 5, 2021

one yankees fan ordered an oscar the grouch costume so he could bang a trash can while the astros are hitting pic.twitter.com/gNJeqlle0P — joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) May 4, 2021

ESPN caught this fan giving their inflatable trash can some air 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dQqiCKmaSZ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 5, 2021

