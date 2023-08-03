WATCH: Young LA Dodgers Fan Reaches Over the Wall to Catch a Ball in Play — And Immediately Realizes His Mistake

An eager Dodgers fan saw an opportunity to get a souvenir during Wednesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics, and he took it.

The only problem is the ball was very much still in play.

In the third inning, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman ripped a hit into right field. The ball took a big bounce toward the wall, and it was clear Freeman would at least get a double. Then, the young fan reached out and caught the ball with his glove.

*Record Scratch* *Freeze Frame* Yep, that’s me – you’re probably wondering how I got here. pic.twitter.com/Qmf4uxHmra — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 3, 2023

The fan — as well as others around him — instantly froze. The excitement of a ball coming near their section was interrupted by the sudden realization that something just happened that wasn’t supposed to happen.

As soon as the kid caught ball, his eyes darted around as if he was looking for a player to give the ball to. The awkward expression on his face made him a viral sensation overnight.

Thankfully, the interference wasn’t costly for the Dodgers. The team steamrolled the A’s 10-1, and were already up 8-1 by the end of the inning.

It was a vastly different outcome from the 2003 NLCS between the Chicago Cubs and Florida Marlins. Cubs fan Steve Bartman’s interference led to the team blowing a 3-2 series lead and getting eliminated from the playoffs.

