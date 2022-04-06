WATCH: Youth Basketball Players Turn On Ref After Game, Launch Vicious Attack

Another fight broke out in youth sports this week when several adolescent basketball players went after a referee following a game in Georgia.

The brawl went down Sunday — at a church, no less — in Lithonia, GA, when following the conclusion of a contest, players from one of the teams began to charge the referee.

Y’all these bad ahh kids got off on the referee 😐 Why the other refs ain’t help tho pic.twitter.com/FGXhxqFDer — NoPauseTv (@NoPauseTv) April 4, 2022

The video published by NoPauseTv follows the players as they chase after the man in the stripes, who successfully defended himself initially.

The bombardment was too much to withstand, however, as the ref succumbed to his attackers — sustaining a series of haymakers and kicks after being knocked down on the hardwood floor.

The attackers eventually let up and there is no word at this time if the official sustained serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Dekalb County Police Dept. told TMZ Sports that police did respond to the scene in reference to an assault. An investigation is currently underway.

Additionally, a church representative gave a statement on the incident.

“It is truly unfortunate about the turn of events that took place during the basketball game held at our facility this weekend. “We open our doors to serve our community and our goal is to provide an atmosphere conducive for enjoyment, enrichment, etc.”

The rep added, “While we can not control people, it is our hope and prayer that those who enter our facility will conduct themselves in the best manner. Our prayers go out to all those involved in this current situation.”

