‘We Just Stood There in Disbelief’: Aaron Rodgers Shares Bizarre UFO Story on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Between the infamous darkness retreat and his experimentation with psychedelic drugs, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had his fair share of interesting life experiences.

So when Rodgers used the finale of HBO’s Hard Knocks to share an incredible story about a UFO sighting, no one should have been surprised.

During training camp, Rodgers was visited by Steve Levy, an old teammate from the University of California. That prompted Rodgers to detail the night the two of them supposedly witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime event at Levy’s house ahead of the 2005 NFL Draft.

“I had like a 5 a.m. wake-up and (as) I was getting down to bed, I heard this alarm in the distance going off,” Rodgers said. “It just didn’t seem normal and I heard some rustling downstairs. So I got up, walk downstairs. It’s a beautiful night. And Steve and his brother and I walked outside, and up in the clouds, we hear this sound and saw this tremendously large object moving through the sky. And it was like a scene out of Independence Day when the ships are coming into the atmosphere and they’re creating this explosion-type fire in the sky.

“We just saw this incredibly large object and froze — as anybody would — because what the hell’s going on?”

The object, Rodgers continued, eventually flew out of sight. Thirty seconds later, the group then witnessed multiple fighters jets that “seemed to be chasing this object,” according to Rodgers.

“We just stood there in just disbelief for another few minutes and nobody said a word,” he said. “Then we all kind of looked at each other like, ‘Did we just see what we think we just saw? What was that?'”

As fate would have it, that New Jersey home is where Aaron Rodgers now lives as a member of a Jets.

