‘We Were Bullied’: Ex-ESPN Reporter Details Her Firing from the Company for Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine While She Was Pregnant

Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams on Thursday shared more details about her firing from the company after she refused to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Williams claimed ESPN mandated the vaccine just a few months after Disney — its parent company — said it was optional.

“On April 1, 2021, Disney sent an email to all employees stating that ‘getting the vaccine is a personal decision for each of us,'” Williams said, adding, “That position would prove temporary.”

“A few months later, I received a notice from ESPN that effective August 1, 2021, a COVID vaccine would be required to attend all remote events. This includes all games and remote studio shows. There would be absolutely no exceptions to this rule.”

Williams called the news “incredibly difficult to process” and said she wouldn’t be on the sidelines reporting for college football for the first time in 14 years.

She also noted that at the time, she and her husband trying to have a second child and she tried to get a medical exemption. When that failed, she unsuccessfully sought a religious exemption.

Then, in October 2021, Williams was fired from ESPN.

“But the impact wasn’t just on our livelihoods. It was on our lives,” she said. “We were bullied, vilified, slandered, and ostracized. Nights were sleepless. Days consumed by doubt and worry.”

Watch above via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com