‘We’re Not Zoo Animals’: Former NBA Champion Demands More Support From Ruthless Philadelphia Sports Fans

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green played just 77 games with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, almost exclusively in front of a limited capacity crowd because of Covid-19 restrictions. But that was enough for Green to realize what he dislikes about Philly fans.

Green was asked by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark about the impact playing in the City of Brotherly Love and their passionate fan base can have on an athlete.

“It has an effect on everybody,” Green said on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast. “And I think that’s something that needs to change in the city. I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can turn on you. That’s the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.”

The City of Brotherly Love does not offer unconditional love. But they’re not alone, few sports fans provide their teams with unconditional love.

Green played the majority of his career in San Antonio, in front of a fan base that experienced one of the most successful 20-year runs in NBA history. In 2019 and 2020, Green won back-to-back championships with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers. He wasn’t used to playing for a franchise like the 76ers, a team that entered the NBA Playoffs with high expectations, but brutally collapsed.

“I love our fans,” Green added. “I try to throw little things out there to let them know, we love you, but protect us, encourage us, stay by us like we stand by you, regardless of wins and losses. We are humans and people, too. We’re not zoo animals where you can throw things or be on our side when it’s convenient.”

Green was not the first person to criticize Philly’s sports fans, and he won’t be the last. Earlier this year, even President Biden characterized Philly’s faithful as the “most informed, most obnoxious fans in the world.” Proof that no matter how loyal or passionate a group of fans are, it’s nearly impossible to recover from booing Santa Claus.

Green is set to be free agent this offseason. And while returning to Philadelphia seemed like a possibility, their fans are unlikely to be pleading for the Sixers to bring him back.

