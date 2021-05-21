WFAN’s Craig Carton, a Recovering Gambling Addict, Rips Gov. Cuomo Using Lotto to Encourage Covid Jab: Why Not ‘Booze, Hookers, Crack’ Too?

How far is too far in offering people incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19? WFAN’s Craig Carton, a recovering gambling addict, believes incentivizing the jab with a cash lotto is pushing the limit.

interesting decision by @NYGovCuomo to enter people in the lottery and a chance to win $5M if they get vaccinated – Why not offer some free booze, hookers and crack while we are at it and cover every vice – good times — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) May 20, 2021

As states make the final push toward fully reopening during a global pandemic, many of them are pulling out all the stops in trying to get their population vaccinated.

What began as smaller incentives such as a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme or fries and a burger from Shake Shack, has now morphed into larger cash prizes. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that any New York vaccinated from May 24 to May 28 will receive a free scratch-off state lottery ticket for the $5 Million Mega Multiplier Lottery.

New York is not the first state to use lotto tickets as a way of incentivizing the COVID jab. Carton’s gripe with lottery being used as a carrot to get people vaccinated seems unwarranted, because it’s legal. Gambling, lotto and booze are legal vices, hookers are not. Free beer has similarly been used as motivation for people to get vaccinated.

But gambling remains a sensitive subject for Carton, considering his addiction drove him down a dangerous path four years ago, ultimately spending 12 months in prison after being convicted of federal fraud charges. A veteran sports radio host, Carton returned to WFAN last November, partnering with Evan Roberts for the station’s afternoon drive show.

Carton himself, though, tells his radio listeners it’s OK to gamble if you’re able to do it responsibly. As such, it stands to reason that many New Yorkers will be able to responsibly scratch a lotto ticket after getting the jab.

