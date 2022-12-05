WFAN’s Craig Carton Blasts Ex-Colleague Who Called Him a ‘Crook’ in Fiery Sports Radio War: ‘That’s the Level of Thin-Skinned We All Are’

WFAN’s Craig Carton fired back at former colleague John Jastremski, who had called him a “crook” in a nasty sports talk radio war.

Last week, Carton told his radio partner Evan Roberts that Jastremski did not take any career advice from Carton before he left WFAN, the most prominent sports talk radio station in New York, for Bill Simmons’ The Ringer Podcast Network.

“He’s not even in the business anymore, right?” Carton added of Jastremski. “I liked JJ a lot, but that was not the smartest career move. I thought he went to work at McDonald’s or something. As a manager, not like flipping burgers or anything.”

Jastremski got word about Carton’s roasting of his career choice, and Jastremski felt that he needed to respond to Carton. On the New York, New York with John Jastremski podcast, Jastremski fired back at Carton.

“I don’t like going into here with this stuff ’cause I know this plays into what this guy likes to do,” Jastremski said. “This is like his MO. This is what he’s done his entire career. He’s had success doing it. He lives for this stuff. But it really set me off because I gotta see it on Barret Sports Media while I’m on vacation. Like I wanna be bothered with this shit, number one.”

Jastremski did not stop there; he did not appreciate Carton’s shot at McDonald’s workers.

“Number one, going after people who work at McDonald’s?” Jastremski questioned. “Who the hell are you to do that? Number two, you’re insulting a multi-billion-dollar company where I work. Where I have a great job, I have a great platform, a great producer. I have two great jobs, might I add. And you’re insulting both of them. By the way, you’re on that network. Five days a week, and you’re insulting that network. How stupid are you?”

Jastremski felt he had people around him that were far better at advising than Carton and also took a swipe at Carton’s past. In 2017, Carton was found guilty of wire and securities fraud and sentenced to three and a half years in prison, but he only served one year.

“When it comes to career advice, hey, guess what? I listen to legends. Bill Simmons, you ever hear of him? Worth a lot more than you. Mike Francesa? My boy Adam Schein? I listen to those guys. I’m not listening to a crook. So you know what? Go take a fucking hike. Let’s leave it at that,” Jastremski added.

On Friday, Carton seemed surprised that Jastremski was offended by Carton’s words.

Carton heard Jastremski’s reply on Friday and felt it became personal after Jastremski brought up Carton’s past.

“I’m trying to get this right, so he attacked me on his podcast based on what?” Carton asked. “Based on the fact he won a contest to get on the radio, and the day he got here, all I did was keep my door open for him to help advance his career? And be a good guy while doing it?

Carton explained that he brought up JJ’s name after admitting that he also advised WFAN personality Marc Malusis.

“I’m trying to think, ‘what did I say when I was relating a story about trying to be a nice guy and a good co-worker and helping a young career blossom’ where I went from telling that story to all of a sudden, I guess he’s on Twitter referring to me in derogatory terms and telling me to eff off,” Carton added.

Roberts pointed out to Carton that Jastremski did not appreciate him referring to his new job as “flipping burgers.” Carton felt his words were taken too extreme because he said the joke sarcastically.

“So that’s the level of thin-skinned we all are and insecure?” Carton asked.

“He attacked me and told me to eff off and called me a crook because I tried to help his career out?” Carton questioned. “And I thought from a career standpoint, being on WFAN was better than being on any podcast.”

