‘What Are You Doing?!’ Ravens Broadcasters Alarmed as Inebriated Fan Invades Radio Booth Pleading for Another Drink

Frustrated as the Ravens were blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17, some Baltimore fans relied on alcohol to get through the game. Probably too much alcohol.

The Ravens suffered their worst loss to Cincinnati in franchise history on Sunday while their broadcasters endured another noteworthy incident for the first time. A Ravens fan attempted to invade Baltimore’s radio booth while the announcers were live on the call.

Our broadcast team for yesterday’s #Ravens game had some excitement as a fan tried to climb into the broadcast booth. Take a listen to what it sounded like with Gerry Sandusky and Femi Ayanbadejo. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/dLb4k8L3Sl — 98 Rock (@98Rock) October 25, 2021

“What are you doing? What are you doing?” analyst and former NFL running back Femi Ayanbadejo could be heard saying live on-air radio with a sense of panic. Listeners looking for some sort of explanation were left to wonder as the booth went oddly silent for nearly 20 seconds, before play-by-play voice Gerry Sandusky called the next pass attempt.

Following the incompletion, Sandusky explained who and what Ayanbadejo was yelling at.

“He was not talking to the players, we actually had a fan who tried to climb into the broadcast booth,” Sandusky said. “She said ‘I’m a veteran an looking for a drink’.”

We are taking some liberties by assuming the fan was drunk when she attempted to enter the booth, but as absurd as this story is, it would be even more wild if the woman was encroaching on the broadcasters in search of her first drink.

“I don’t serve drinks at the game,” Ayanbadejo added. “I might make some cocktails at home, but this is not the right time or place.”

Most broadcast booths aren’t stocked with alcohol and most announcers don’t drink while they’re on the clock. Joe Buck has said he occasionally keeps a beer or tequila nearby, but fans shouldn’t take that as an open invitation.

