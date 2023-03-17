What?! Charles Barkley Claims He Washed His Uniform By Wearing It in the Shower

Basketball analyst Charles Barkley claims he used to wash his uniform by wearing it in the shower before his team played the next game.

It’s March Madness season in college basketball, which means everyone’s favorite analyst, Sir Charles, leaves his post at Inside the NBA to give his thoughts on the college basketball tournament.

On Friday afternoon, he decided to give a shoutout to the team’s trainers for their work to have the team’s uniforms prepared, but he made a bizarre omission.

“And the guys who do all the uniforms, to get these uniforms cleaned up and everything ’cause I mean, I’m so old, we used to take a shower in our uniforms,” Barkley said.

Sir Charles’ Inside the NBA co-analyst, Kenny Smith, stopped him in the middle of what he was saying and questioned him about showering in a full uniform.

“Wait, timeout. There’s no era where you did that,” Smith said.

The other two at the desk, Clark Kellogg and Greg Gumbel, laughed hysterically as Smith called Barkley out on his bold claim.

“Stop! You’re making this up!” Smith said. “There’s no way you were supposed to wash your uniform with it on. You’re making this up!”

Kellogg begged Smith to let Sir Charles finish, so Barkley did just that.

“When I first got to the NBA, we flew commercial,” Barkley said. “So when you played the night before and flew the next morning, when was you exactly gonna get your uniform cleaned? You had to wash your uniform yourself!”

“So after the game, when you got to your room, you took a shower in your uniform, and dried it, and dropped it off on the commercial airline the next day,” he said.

“He’s making this up!” Smith reiterated.

Barkley sincerely asked how they cleaned their uniforms when they played and asked, “Y’all were playing in funky uniforms?”

“You can clean your uniform without showering in it,” Kellogg said. “That is possible. You can actually clean it without showering in it.”

“You don’t have to have it on!” Smith said.

Barkley responded with, “No, but it’s easier to do it that way,” to which all three at the desk laughed hysterically, and Smith had to get up from his chair.

“Are you kidding me?! No!” Kellogg said.

Watch above via CBS.

