‘What Do I Look Like A Doctor?’: Bill Belichick Gets Fed Up With Reporters Continuous Injury Questions

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave reporters the same answer when he was asked about quarterback Mac Jones‘ ankle injury.

Belichick is not known to be very open to the media about what his thoughts are, so when the media repeatedly asked him about Jones’ injury he gave the same answer.

“Day by day he’s getting better,” Belichick added. “Day by day.”

When asked again about the quarterback’s injured ankle, Belichick gave the same answer.

“Day by day,” Belichick said annoyed. “What do I look like a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”

A reporter asked Belichick what the medical experts on staff have told him, which again gave the same answer as previously.

“Day by day,” Belichick continued with a grin. “What difference does it make to me? Do you think I’m going to read the MRI? That’s not my job.”

Bill Belichick is not a doctor — and don’t ask him to play one on TV https://t.co/wyQk3I9oCm pic.twitter.com/B12D45ycWU — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) September 28, 2022

Belichick has been the same way since he became Patriot head coach. Everything is a secret and close to the vest when dealing with him. He is a man of few words who just happens to know the game of football very well. This sounded very familiar to his “on to Cincinnati” press conference he gave in 2014 when the Patriots started their season 2-2. Belichick and the media go together like oil and vinegar. They do not mix well, but they are needed to compliment one another.

