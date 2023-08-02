‘What Is He, a Rabbit?!’ ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Roasts Stephen A. Smith’s New Diet on First Take — And Then the Discussion Turns Into a Push-Up Contest

At this point in Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s time with ESPN, it’s become inevitable for him to include Stephen A. Smith in his weekly segment “What Are You Mad About” on First Take.

This week, Russo took issue with Smith’s new diet and the fact that he regularly eats carrots on live TV.

“Listen, I know we make fun of him too much here, and I don’t like to use the ‘What I’m mad about’ on him every time,” Russo said, “but how do I avoid this one? What is he, a rabbit? Eating carrots on freaking TV? Did you see the stuff yesterday?

Russo then motioned behind him to the screen displaying all the times Smith was caught on camera snacking on vegetables.

“Did you see the stuff yesterday?” he said. “Look at this. First off, the glasses … He’s eating a carrot! What?! A carrot! And I saw him today. I had the French toast this morning. Even Molly (Qerim) ate something with a little substance to it. Not Stephen A. He mixed up some protein rice on lettuce. What are you, kidding me?”

Russo then called Smith “woefully out of shape,” and Smith responded by unbuttoning his blazer to show off his core.

As the two continued to bicker about Smith’s physical fitness, Russo suddenly challenged him to do 20 push-ups. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky — who joined the show via video call — immediately lit up with excitement at the idea.

Then, Qerim reappeared on screen to participate in the challenge. After removing her shoes, she got down and did 20 push-ups.

“Molly’s pumping them out!” a stunned Orlovsky said. “Look at Molly! Those are good!”

Then, Smith also displayed some impressive push-up form while doing his 20. Orlovsky’s jaw instantly dropped, and Russo stood next to Smith counting them. When Smith got to 20, Russo was elated.

“He’s done it!” Russo shouted. “He’s done it! Yes, sir! Twenty push-ups! You did it! I love ya so much!”

Watch the clip above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com