‘What the F*ck?’: Marshawn Lynch Reacts to Confusing Moment During MNF ‘ManningCast’

Former running back Marshawn Lynch joined Monday Night Football’s ManningCast, and Beast Mode casually reacted to a botched play by his former team with a f-bomb.

As the Seahawks led the Saints 7-0 in the first quarter on a rainy Seattle night, Peyton Manning remarked on the bad weather, prompting Lynch to state, “Protecting that ball.”

“Protect that football, right, Marshawn? That’s the key,” said Peyton.

“Protect that ball,” Lynch reiterated. “Protect it.”

Just then, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took a snap around midfield as the clock ticked down with a few seconds left in the first. He dropped back, did a 360, and leaned forward awkwardly as whistles blew.

“Oh, what the fuck?” said a suddenly energized Lynch, apparently forgetting he was on national television.

“Peyt, I don’t think they had a play,” said Eli Manning. “I don’t think there was a play and the center just snapped it. No one else knew what the play was.”

Officials stopped play because the game clock had expired, ending the first quarter just before Smith took the snap.

Eli speculated that the Seahawks might have been attempting to get the Saints to jump offsides and that center Kyle Fuller wasn’t supposed to snap the ball, which would explain why Smith had no idea what to do with it.

“Marshawn, you’re the best,” said Peyton, bidding their guest adieu. “Thank you, man.”

Later in the show, Peyton apologized for Lynch’s language.

Peyton Manning apologizes for Marshawn Lynch's potty mouth dirtying up #ManningCast

“I wanna thank Marshawn Lynch,” said Peyton. “Not as wild about the language. I wanna apologize for some of the language. It’s not what we’re trying to do on this show. I had to remind Eli that this show is live. So Eli’s learned his lesson.”

Last month during a ManningCast, Eli gave a double middle finger to the audience.

