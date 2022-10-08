‘What the Hell Am I Doing?’ Stephen A. Smith Gets Political Quiz from ‘Buddy’ Sean Hannity on ‘Know Mercy’ Podcast

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith interviewed Fox News Channel star Sean Hannity for his Know Mercy podcast this week, and admitted to their friendship, joking that saying so means “probably the end of my career.”

Smith appeared with Hannity on Fox News last week, which came as a shock to some in the sports journalism world and reportedly somewhat of a surprise to some of Hannity’s audience, too.

“I’m going to admit it publicly – he’s actually a friend of mine,” said Hannity of Smith during that interview.

On Smith’s new podcast Know Mercy, the analyst remarked that his audience might “be a bit surprised” that Hannity was appearing, and started out by saying he has known him for years.

“He is not only someone I have known for many years, he is one of the leading, if not the most prominent voice in all of television, particularly on conservative television and radio,” Smith began.

“To shock the world: He and I actually get along. He’s actually a buddy,” said Smith. “What’s up, man? How are you?

Hannity immediately noted the slightly less enthusiastic description of their relationship than he’d given on his own show, and pointed it out.

“You, you did not go anywhere near what the truth is, which is, you don’t want to admit publicly that we’re friends,” said Hannity.

“No, no, we’re good! We’re good! I’m not scared. I’m not scared!” Smith insisted.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. ‘We’re good’ doesn’t mean, ‘No, we’re actually friends. We really like each other. We get along great. We rib each other constantly,'” Hannity pointed out with a laugh.

“That’s right. We are friends. We do get along great. There I said it! Okay? I said it, Sean,” Smith replied.

“That’s the end of your career,” Hannity joked. “It’s over. It’s done. It’s goodbye.”

“You’re absolutely– It’s probably the end of my career,” Smith agreed. “Because what the hell am I doing getting along with Sean Hannity? But we go back a long ways. We talk all the time, you know.”

Smith then got to the first question on politics.

“I got a somewhat personal question to ask you,” he said. “I mean, an ex-girlfriend back in the day or something like that. I mean, was she a Democrat and broke your heart or something? I mean, how is it that you feel the way that you feel about liberals, man? Explain yourself!”

Hannity responded to the question by instead offering to “quiz” Smith and prove he’s conservative but doesn’t want to say so.

“Do I have to take a quiz, Sean? I’m supposed to be interviewing you, but go ahead,” said Smith, and the political portion kicked off from there.

The interview with Hannity begins at the 26-minute mark below.

Listen above, courtesy of Know Mercy and Cadence 13.

