White Sox Pitcher Destroys ‘F*cking Pest’ Josh Donaldson for Sticky Slander: ‘If You’re Going to Talk Sh*t’ Do It ‘To My Face’

Minnesota Twins third baseman and former Major League Baseball MVP Josh Donaldson continues to make enemies this season, with Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito his latest target.

Donaldson came to bat against Giolito in the first inning of Tuesday night’s Twins-White Sox game and mashed his 12th home run of the season. As Donaldson crossed the plate and headed toward the dugout, he appeared to yell, “not sticky anymore.”

Sounds like as Josh Donaldson crossed home plate after hitting his 2-run HR he said … "Hand's not sticky anymore… it's not sticky." pic.twitter.com/YQFhg54Si9 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 30, 2021

Donaldson has been one of the league’s most outspoken players against pitchers using sticky substances to enhance their grip on the baseball. Barely a month ago, he drew the ire of Gerrit Cole, when Donaldson alleged the Yankees star pitcher was using sticky stuff to increase his spin rate on the mound.

But, Giolito wasn’t going to sit back and allow Donaldson to spread any sticky slander on his name. Asked about the Twins slugger during his postgame press conference, Giolito lashed out at Donaldson’s actions.

‘He’s a f*cking pest,” Giolito said. “That’s kind of a classless move, if you’re gonna talk sh*t, just talk sh*t to my face. You can go across home plate and do all that, just come to me.”

Shortly after Donaldson called Cole out, Major League Baseball began implementing a revamped enforcement of the league’s crackdown on players using foreign substances to get a better grip on the ball.

“We won. The ‘W’ is next to my name. They’re in last place,” Giolito added. Tuesday night was Giolito’s first win in nearly a month, after notching his last victory May 30.

Watch above via NBC Sports Chicago

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com