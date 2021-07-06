While most other Americans are slightly opposed to track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension after a positive test for marijuana, a whopping 62 percent of Republicans support the penalty.

Last week, the United States Anti-Doping Agency issued a one-month suspention effective June 28th after Richardson tested positive for marijuana use, sparking outrage over her disqualifiation from her signature individual event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have both offered words of support for Richardson personally, but Biden also said, of the ruling, that “Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules.”

A poll released Tuesday shows that most Americans, excluding Republicans, are opposed to the ban.

YouGov told respondents that “American runner Sha’Carri Richardson qualified for the Olympic 100-meter race in June. She then tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana, and was suspended for 30 days, meaning she cannot run the 100-meter race at the Olympics,” and asked “Do you support or oppose Richardson being suspended?”

Among all adults, 41 percent either “strongly” or “somewhat” oppose the suspension, while another 41 percent either “strongly” or “somewhat” support it.

But that close result is driven by overhwhelming Republican support for Richardson’s punishment, with 62 percent (42% “strongly support” and 20% “somewhat support”) in favor of the suspension, versus just 26 percent opposed.

No other group came close to Republicans, with men expressing the next-highest level of support for the ban at 48 percent. Women oppose the ban 43%-39%.

Richardson’s suspension disqualifies her from participating in the individual 100 meter event, but she may still have an opportunity to compete in the 400 meter (100m x 4) relay event.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com