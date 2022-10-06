ESPN’s First Take is headed out on a tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Stephen A. Smith mocked Dan Orlovsky on his invite for the trip.

As the show came to an end Thursday morning, Orlovsky posed the question to Smith and host Molly Qerim about their tour around the different HBCUs they will visit.

“I had a question, how come you guys didn’t invite me down HBCU week?” Orlovsky said with a grin.

Smith had no expression on his face and seemed confused why Orlovsky would ask that question.

“Why would anybody want to see you down there?” Smith answered.

Once the awkwardness broke and all three personalities began to chuckle, Smith followed up with Orlovsky.

“You think because you got a nice tan, that makes you a HBCU dude?” Smith said.

That was not the only playful jabs the two had, Orlovsky thought Smith was dressed like a Pepto Bismol bottle.

.@danorlovsky7 really said @stephenasmith looks like a bottle of Pepto Bismol 😭 pic.twitter.com/MMiyLjogoA — First Take (@FirstTake) October 6, 2022

First Take is set to begin its second live show at HBCU week that will be Friday, October 5th. The HBCU Fair is set to take place at Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida, and First Take will be filmed live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The show will air in the normal time slot of 10am to 12Pm. Smith was a graduate of Winston-Salem State University in 1991.

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com