NBA legend Isiah Thomas was not a fan of the headshot chosen for his interview on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Max on Tuesday.

The former Detroit Piston was phoned during the show to discuss the NBA playoffs. In mid-sentence, Thomas cut himself off to call attention to the photo they used for the TV broadcast — which showed Thomas in a suit with a blank expression.

“And by the way, I’m looking at my picture,” Thomas said. “Come on, Keyshawn (Johnson). Y’all doing that to me? I saw Max Kellerman’s picture up there. I saw your picture up there. Y’all smiling. Y’all just had my man up there who was doing the football. He was smiling. This is the picture y’all put up there of me?”

The exchange between Thomas, Johnson and Kellerman was lighthearted and the three were laughing throughout, but Thomas seemingly just wanted to give them a hard time because – like his old rival Magic Johnson – he’s often seen with a smile on his face. Still, after his recent comments regarding Michael Jordan, it’s understandable that he wouldn’t want to develop a reputation of being unhappy.

Thomas instructed them to take the photo down, and the hosts began looking for others on the set to blame for the choice.

“Who is responsible for this picture of one of the greatest players who ever lived?” Kellerman said while looking toward the crew behind the camera.

The production crew then changed the photo to an in-game photo of Thomas from his playing days. When Thomas was still displeased, Kellerman joked that the choice was deliberate.

“Zeke, I was conspiring with white executives to figure out the worst picture we could find of you,” he said, “and it worked. Keyshawn, how dare you not stand up for Isiah Thomas? You heard him. Shame on you.”

Thomas said he would hang up and call back in 20 seconds to give them a chance to address the photo, and the hosts were beside themselves when a producer revealed he actually did hang up. He called back immediately after.

He continued to place the blame on Johnson because his name is the first one in the show’s title. When Johnson revealed he delegates many of his duties to others in preparation for the show, Thomas wasn’t having it.

“When I come on your show,” Thomas said while all three were still laughing, “don’t delegate.”

