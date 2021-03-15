Widow of Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler Blasts Speculation He Was Killed By Covid Vaccine: ‘Nonsense’

The widow of boxing legend Marvin Hagler is fighting back at social media speculation claiming that the former middleweight champion died from the coronavirus vaccine.

In a Facebook post to the late fighter’s verified fan club page, Kay Hagler blasted the rumors about how her husband died — which ran rampant on Twitter over the weekend in the hours following his death. Explaining that she is not a native English speaker, Kay Hagler dismissed the social media “nonsense” attributed her late husband’s death to the vaccine.

“I am the only person that know how things went not even his family know all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happen,” Kay Hagler wrote. “For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death. My baby left in peace with his usually smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.”

TMZ reported that Hagler’s son James said the boxing icon was taken to a New Hampshire hospital Saturday after experiencing chest pains and having difficulty breathing. He died later in the day, at age 66.

Hagler — along with 1980s rivals Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran, colloquially known as the “Four Kings” — was widely considered one of the greatest boxers ever. His three round bout with Hearns in 1985 — which he won by dramatic third round TKO — is thought to be one of the best fights of all-time.

