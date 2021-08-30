Wild Crowd Brawl Breaks Out in Cleveland to Outshine Dull Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley Fight

The Paul brothers treated boxing fans to another tedious fight Sunday night, as Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley in a split decision. While viewers saw limited action in the ring, a brawl in the crowd provided fight fans the bout they were hoping for.

Video shows a guy in a white shirt getting pushed by a significantly shorter dude in a black tee. The white shirt kid bounced back with clenched fists and a “F*CK YOU,” but the person in the black tee quickly responded with a vicious right hook, inflaming the brawl. Some guy with a lot of hair jumped in to defend the KO’d white shirt dude, while a person in a tie-dye tee fired a few quick swings back.

No person in the crowd fight appeared to be a classically trained boxer, but neither did anyone inside the ring, with Paul’s fame coming from his YouTube stardom and Woodley earning his notoriety in the UFC’s Octagon. Still, the brawl between fans featured a ferocity that Paul and Woodley failed to provide.

The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse crowd in Cleveland was fervent as Paul fought in front of his hometown. But with the product failing to live up to the hype, other brawls broke out in the crowd throughout the night with fans desperate to see a good fight.

