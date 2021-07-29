Will Cain Bashes Media for Praising Simone Biles: They Made Mental Health a ‘Get Out of Jail Free Card’

The decision by US gymnast Simone Biles to withdraw from team competition at the Olympics earlier this week, quickly became a point of contention. Biles was praised by some for making the undoubtedly difficult decision to prioritize her mental health, while others questioned the four-time gold medalist’s toughness.

Fox News personality Will Cain joined The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show to bash the side of the media that offered Biles support.

“We are celebrating quitting,” Cain said. “I think Simone Biles deserves her own individual criticism, but without me knowing all of the details of whatever it is going with her, my focus and attention is way more on the reaction.”

According to Cain, there is a “deep cultural rot is a greater threat to our nation than whoever gets elected president.” That cultural rot goes beyond our country’s handling of mental health.

“This is reflected across all our culture,” Cain said. “Words are violence. Protests and riots are ‘mostly peaceful.’ Boys are girls. Quitters have strength. Everywhere you look, it’s not just the language that’s been turned on its head, but it’s the values that have been turned on their heads.”

Ignoring the amount of criticism Biles received, Sexton asked if the positive media reaction is partially due to her being an African-American female. To which Cain replied, “Definitely…there’s no doubt that most sports pundits paint by numbers. They see, ‘Oh, my gosh, look – woman, African-American, therefore, I champion, whatever they do.’”

Cain added that “more fascinating” than the media’s treatment of Biles, is their treatment of mental health.

“We gotta focus on mental health,” Cain acknowledged. “But it’s also become this total Get Out of Jail Free card. Like, if you invoke mental health, no matter what decision or behavior you then initiate, no one can question it.”

Listen above via, The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

