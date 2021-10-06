WNBA All-Star Apologizes for Boasting Video of Violent Parking Lot Brawl Featuring Her and Teammates

Courtney Williams was the Atlanta Dream’s lone All-Star this season, but the WNBA team has no interest in brining the 27-year-old guard back after she recently flaunted her involvement in a public fight.

A violent brawl broke out featuring several WNBA players from the Dream while they were standing outside of a Tenders & Bites food truck earlier this year. Williams posted video of the melee on YouTube this week and made jokes about the incident, before quickly deciding to take it down.

In the video, the 5-foot-8 Williams is seen throwing multiple fists during the fight as she was supported by two former Dream teammates. According to Insider, Williams was allegedly retaliating after offensive comments were directed at her girlfriend. Reports also state no one was injured and the police were not called during the May melee.

Williams’ Dream teammate Crystal Bradford was also involved in the scuffle, while their former 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown can be seen attempting to separate the fight on multiple occasions. Brown was already a former teammate at the time of the fight, having been waived by the Dream just days prior.

After the video circulated on social media, Williams posted an apology Monday morning.

“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams wrote. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward.”

Despite the apology, the fight will allegedly cost Williams her roster spot with the Dream. According to agent Marcus Crenshaw, the Dream no longer have interest in resigning the All-Star who made $190,500 this season, pennies in comparison to NBA players. Crenshaw also represents Bradford and stated the Dream will not be resigning either of his clients.

