WNBA Player Natasha Cloud Fires Back at Enes Freedom Calling Her Out for Claiming America Is ‘Trash’

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud is standing firm on her criticism of America after being called out by Enes Freedom.

On the weekend before the Fourth of July, Cloud called America “trash” in a series of tweets expressing her frustration with the country. Just a few days later, it was brought to Freedom’s attention.

“Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how ‘trash’ America is,” he said on Twitter. “Calling America trash huh? Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes!! You and your family members would be thrown in jail, tortured to death, and raped.

People have NO idea how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country like America.

I’m not saying America is perfect, but trust me, you don’t wanna see the other side.”

Freedom received U.S. citizenship after claiming his life was in danger for criticizing the government of Turkey, his home country. Cloud acknowledged that in her response.

“I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country,” Cloud said. “I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter.”

I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country. I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter. https://t.co/YbPDodE4Al — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 6, 2023

Freedom replied a little less than an hour later, reiterating his point but keeping the back-and-forth amicable.

“I mean no disrespect. @T_Cloud4,” he said. “I have respect for every activist who uses their platform to make a change. That’s the beauty of freedom of speech and protest. However calling America ‘trash’ is harsh. You can say America is not perfect, and we have lots of work to do. I know the alternative. People get hanged, raped and tortured to death in the Middle East just for asking for their basic freedom.

“Also I know the struggles the black community go through. I’ve had many teammates who educated me well enough and I empathize with that. Again, I’m not saying America is perfect, but it’s far from trash.

At least we are not Iran, China, Russia or Turkey.”

