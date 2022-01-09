The New York Giants’ latest wretched season comes to a merciful end on Sunday. But, as is their wont, the team managed to squeeze in one last bit of ignominy in under the wire.

The embarrassing denouement to the Giants season came with just over five minutes remaining of the second quarter of their contest with the Washington Football Team. On third down and 9, trailing 3-0 and backed up against their own goal line, the Giants raised the white flag and didn’t even bother trying to get a first down — instead running a quarterback sneak apparently designed to give their punter a little breathing room.

This complete surrender was predictably met with a loud chorus of boos from the Giants fans who were dumb loyal enough to put themselves through three more hours of misery before the offseason. Fox announcers Daryl Johnston and Chris Myers completely destroyed Big Blue for abandoning all pretense of actually trying to win.

“I mean, really?” Johnston said. “You’re at the 4 yard line, and you don’t feel comfortable enough in your offense to run a traditional play?!”

“This is sad,” Myers said.

“Unbelievable,” Johnston added.

NFL Twitter roasted the Giants for their truly pathetic play call.

A QB sneak on 3rd and 9 has to be the worst play call of all time. pic.twitter.com/7lT2J9AYPU — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 9, 2022

The 4-12 Giants just ran a very obvious QB sneak on third-and-9 in the second quarter of Week 18. I’m in awe of how sad this is pic.twitter.com/4fLaHuyYDi — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2022

QB sneak on 3rd and 9 from your own 4 yard line is a play call that says I don't care about keeping this job pic.twitter.com/Y3IoQCwAfn — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 9, 2022

Giants on third and 9 ran a quarterback sneak. ?????????????????????????????? — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 9, 2022

The Giants, backed up inside their own 5, ran a QB sneak on 2nd and 3rd down. That shows they have absolutely no faith they have the personnel to do ANYTHING on offense. That's just giving up, killing time and hoping disaster doesn't strike. Coaches don't believe in the players. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 9, 2022

Did the @Giants just QB sneak on 3rd and 9?!?!?! — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 9, 2022

This is coaching malpractice by the #Giants. A QB sneak on 3rd and 9 from your own 4. And you have a player false start. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QHrLqUzWIt — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 9, 2022

The Giants 3rd and 9 sneak was FAR more of a mockery to the sport than the Eagles benching Jalen Hurts last year That’s one of the most absurd things I’ve ever seen — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 9, 2022

