‘Worst Play Call of All Time’: NY Giants Get Booed Off the Field and Roasted From All Corners After Historically Bad Play

By Joe DePaoloJan 9th, 2022, 2:54 pm
 

The New York Giants’ latest wretched season comes to a merciful end on Sunday. But, as is their wont, the team managed to squeeze in one last bit of ignominy in under the wire.

The embarrassing denouement to the Giants season came with just over five minutes remaining of the second quarter of their contest with the Washington Football Team. On third down and 9, trailing 3-0 and backed up against their own goal line, the Giants raised the white flag and didn’t even bother trying to get a first down — instead running a quarterback sneak apparently designed to give their punter a little breathing room.

This complete surrender was predictably met with a loud chorus of boos from the Giants fans who were dumb loyal enough to put themselves through three more hours of misery before the offseason. Fox announcers Daryl Johnston and Chris Myers completely destroyed Big Blue for abandoning all pretense of actually trying to win.

“I mean, really?” Johnston said. “You’re at the 4 yard line, and you don’t feel comfortable enough in your offense to run a traditional play?!”

“This is sad,” Myers said.

“Unbelievable,” Johnston added.

NFL Twitter roasted the Giants for their truly pathetic play call.

Watch above, via Fox.

