WOW! Kansas City Chiefs Defeat 49ers For Second Super Bowl Win…Fifty Years After First

By Caleb HoweFeb 2nd, 2020, 10:44 pm
rank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It’s official, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking home the Lombardi trophy for the first time in 50 seasons, taking down the San Francisco 49ers 31 – 20.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory with a full arsenal, including running one in, and rallied to come from behind in the fourth quarter. He becomes one of only three quarterbacks in NFL history to nab a Super Bowl win before the age of 25.

The NFL shared a compilation video shortly after the game, and looking back over the night, it was a helluva game, one of the best in recent memory.

The fourth quarter, of course, was the magic. And that Mahomes magic is just what was needed not only to win, but to push back on the doubters. Like these folks:

Heh.

Here’s more.

And of course, from the President.

After a slight hiccup, that is.

