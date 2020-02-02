WOW! Kansas City Chiefs Defeat 49ers For Second Super Bowl Win…Fifty Years After First

It’s official, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking home the Lombardi trophy for the first time in 50 seasons, taking down the San Francisco 49ers 31 – 20.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory with a full arsenal, including running one in, and rallied to come from behind in the fourth quarter. He becomes one of only three quarterbacks in NFL history to nab a Super Bowl win before the age of 25.

The NFL shared a compilation video shortly after the game, and looking back over the night, it was a helluva game, one of the best in recent memory.

The fourth quarter, of course, was the magic. And that Mahomes magic is just what was needed not only to win, but to push back on the doubters. Like these folks:

The Niners have a 93.8% chance to win.

Mahomes will need magic. #SuperBowl https://t.co/GFwtBrr26c — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) February 3, 2020

Heh.

Here’s more.

And of course, from the President.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

After a slight hiccup, that is.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]