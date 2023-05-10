Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz condemned West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins for using a homophobic slur to describe Xavier students.

On Monday, the coach appeared on The Bill Cunningham Show. While talking about the “Crosstown Shootout” — the annual game between rivals Xavier and the University of Cincinnati — Huggins called Xavier fans “Catholic f*gs” after claiming they threw “rubber penises” on the court during the game.

During a school event, Hanycz gave a speech and used the opportunity to call Huggins out. An excerpt of her speech was recorded and posted on Twitter by user mad mitch.

“At Xavier, we are steadfastly committed to creating an inclusive, welcoming campus where every member of this community is valued and respected,” Hanycz said. “This is at the very core of our mission and our identity as a Jesuit-Catholic university.

“The deplorable mischaracterizations and homophobic slurs directed towards our LGBTQ+ and our Catholic communities were repulsive and offensive. To those in our Xavier family who were directly targeted and harmed by these hateful words, be assured that you are invaluable members of our Xavier family and you belong here. Your presence makes us better,” she added.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Huggins would remain as the men’s basketball team’s coach. He will serve a three-game suspension, take a million-dollar salary reduction, and will do sensitivity training. Additionally, his multi-year contract has been amended to a year-by-year one.

