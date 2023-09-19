XFL, USFL in ‘Advanced Talks’ on Possible Merger: Report

The XFL and USFL are in “advanced talks” to merge their spring football leagues, Axios reported Tuesday. Sources said the leagues hope to combine before their respective 2024 seasons.

Both leagues have struggled to establish themselves as reliable viewing options during the NFL offseason.

The idea for the USFL has been around since at least 1945. A league was formally created in the 1980s and even managed to secure Steve Young and Herschel Walker before they would go on to have hall-of-fame NFL careers. Another attempt to revive the league was made in 2010, and most recently in 2022. The USFL is currently preparing for the third season in its latest iteration.

The XFL debuted in 2001 as a joint venture between NBC and Vince McMahon’s WWF. While it only last one season, it’s since gained cult status thanks to memorable players like running back Rod Smart — whose name plate simply read “He Hate Me” — and a number of odd wrinkles to the NFL’s rule book. In 2018, McMahon announced the XFL would return in 2020. That revival halted mid-season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August 2020, a group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchased the league for $15 million. The XFL was up and running again for the 2023 season, though it was later reported that season actually lost $60 million.

According to Axios, games for the new league will be split between Disney — the XFL’s partner — and Fox. The deal could be formally announced later this week.

