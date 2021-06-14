Yankees Manager Lashes Out at Reporter Who Asked if Team is Getting Used to Losing: ‘Get the Hell Out of Here with That!’

The New York Yankees entered the 2021 Major League Baseball season with championship hopes, but it’s already mid-June and they’ve struggled to perform up to those expectations.

After losing three of their last seven games, and 13 of their last 18, the Pinstripes are barely treading over .500. Sitting in fourth place in the AL East, the fans and New York media are starting to get antsy, and the questions for manager Aaron Boone are getting harder.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch asked Boone if there was a fatigue or complacency in the dugout, with the team “almost getting used to losing.”

Aaron Boone takes issue with the idea that the Yankees are getting used to losing: “I know them too well. I don’t think there’s any getting used to freakin’ losing. Hell no. Get the hell out of here with that.” pic.twitter.com/GyoACZjdbl — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 13, 2021

“No,” Boone answered firmly, which prompted the Hoch to dig further, asking “why not?”

“I know them too well and I don’t think there’s any getting used to freakin’ losing. Hell no!” Boone said as he grew increasingly frustrated. “Get the hell out of here with that!”

Few teams in sports are assumed into the postseason more than the New York Yankees are. They’ve made the playoffs 21 of the last 25 years and haven’t had a losing season in nearly three decades. But so far, 2021 has been rough going and if it continues, the questions for Boone are only going to get more difficult.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com