’Yeah, We’re Coming Back!’: Tom Brady Not Ready to Retire After 7th Super Bowl Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave already-jubilant fans another reason to celebrate Sunday night, fresh off his seventh Super Bowl win, when he confirmed that he will be returning to the Bucs next season.

Brady was dominant in the game, leading the Bucs to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He scored four touchdowns, two of which were to his longtime passing partner, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who followed him from the New England Patriots to the Bucs after a year-long retirement. The 43-year-old Brady also scored a place in the record books as the oldest quarterback and oldest player ever to start in a Super Bowl.

Twenty-five-year-old Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was completely neutralized by the swarming Bucs defense, never able to get into the end zone and having to watch as kicker Harrison Butker’s three field goals were the team’s only contributions to the scoreboard.

A grinning Brady stood with his children as they held the Vince Lombardi Trophy and confetti rained down.

“And there’s more to come, right, Tom?” CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz asked Brady. “There’s more to come, as far as football?”

“Yeah, we’re coming back,” replied Brady. “You already know that!”

“You’re coming back,” confirmed Nantz as Brady held up the Lombardi Trophy and the crowd cheered. “Tom Brady’s coming back!”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

