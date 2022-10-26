‘You Can’t Do This’: Aaron Rodgers Blasted by Former Teammate for Ripping Current Teammates on Pat McAfee Show

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings did not like current quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s comments about his teammates’ play this season.

Rodgers was on his weekly spot Tuesday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show, where he decided to take a shot at his current teammates for how poorly the team had played.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said to McAfee. “Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, maybe give them a chance.”

Jennings was a co-host on Fox Sports’ morning program, The Carton Show, Wednesday and was not pleased with his former teammate’s comments. Jennings and Rodgers were teammates with the Packers for seven seasons.

“What I don’t like about it is you can’t talk about ‘we had too many mental errors’ and then start saying ‘guys should be getting reps cut’ because that excludes you,” Jennings told show host Craig Carton. “You’re not talking about yourself any longer.”

Jennings broke down how mental mistakes are part of the game, and players have had that happen at one point in their careers.

“Guys are going to have missed assignments and mental errors,” Jennings added. “The amount of missed assignments and mental errors, it has never been a high number in Green Bay. That’s just not accepted; it’s not something that we do.

Jennings directed his message directly at Rodgers after his public ridicule.

“Aaron, you can’t do this,” Jennings continued. “You can’t sit on a forum like the Pat McAfee Show, and I love Pat. Pat’s doing an unbelievable job, but you can’t just vent about everything that’s wrong; in the locker room, on the field, and not talk about your lack of production.”

Jennings believed Rodgers needed to take accountability for his poor play.

“You have to go out front before you pull everybody out in front of you to guard what your performance has been like,” Jennings said. “I would not have a problem if he’s calling out his teammates, and he’s been playing lights out, but he has not. And that’s the part that rubs people the wrong way. You can’t act as though your game has just been last year MVP level.”

Watch above via Fox Sports.

