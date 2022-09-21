Basketball legend Bill Walton sent San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (D) scathing emails about the city’s homeless epidemic.

Walton has complained to the mayor about several encounters he has had with the homeless population in public spaces.

“you have failed us and yourself,” Walton wrote in a Sept. 2 email obtained by Voice of San Diego — which was written in all lowercase letters.

The ESPN broadcaster described one bike ride he took through a local park during which he claims he was assaulted by a group of homeless people.

“once again while peacefully riding my bike early this Sunday morning in Balboa Park, I was threatened, chased, and assaulted by the homeless population in our Park,” Walton wrote in email on August 28th email.

The mayor responded to Walton’s emails through Rachel Laing, his director of communications.

“Bill’s frustration over our homelessness crisis is shared by people across our city, including the mayor himself, and in cities across the United States,” wrote Laing. The whole statement can be read here.

