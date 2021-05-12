‘You Sound Like An Idiot!’: Fox Sports’ Doug Gottlieb Blasts ‘Woke Passion Fest’ Comparing Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick

Tim Tebow is the most polarizing athlete in sports right now. Having been out of the NFL since 2012, his return at 33-years-old has many football analysts and fans asking why isn’t Colin Kaepernick getting a chance?

To that, Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb says, “you sound like an idiot!”

“Why is everybody so freaked about Tim Tebow? You sound like the DUMBEST people on the face of the earth, when you compare Tim Tebow trying out to make the Jaguars and Colin Kaepernick,” Gottlieb fired. “You sound like an idiot! You sound like somebody who so badly wants to make a point.”

🗣️@GottliebShow: "𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗟𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗗𝗜𝗢𝗧!" 👁️👁️Doug Gottlieb details the fallacies in comparing Tim Tebow to Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/bgTp0jOuAh — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) May 12, 2021

It’s not just fans and analysts making the point that Tebow doesn’t deserve to be back in the NFL. Active players are similarly blasting the Jacksonville Jaguars for signing the failed quarterback as a tight end.

Gottlieb cited Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, who tweeted, “Tebow got a job before Kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville.” The brash Fox Sports Radio host again said, “you sound like an idiot” in response to Bush.

“First of all, you sound like a complete buffoon relating Kaepernick to Tebow. Second of all, you sound like an even bigger buffoon talking about ‘can’t wait til we play Jacksonville,’ they’re not even on your schedule,” Gottlieb said, slamming the Steelers linebacker’s tweet.

“Don’t you have an injury to come back from that’s a little bit more important than throwing yourself into this kind of woke passion fest for Colin Kaepernick?” Gottlieb continued.

The radio host argued that it’s football alliances that get people jobs in the NFL. Tebow played for Urban Meyer in college, and now he’ll play for him again in Jacksonville at the NFL level. That’s a fair explanation for why Tebow seems headed to Jacksonville, but it doesn’t alleviate the people who are upset.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]