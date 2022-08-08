‘You Will Stop Screaming at Me, Bro!’ ESPN’s Ryan Clark Gets Heated With ‘Mad Dog’ Russo in Intense Football Debate

Ryan Clark and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo got heated during a discussion on Monday on First Take, with Clark even demanding the sportscaster stop screaming.

Clark, who previously played in the NFL under the New York Giants and other teams, and Russo were discussing NFL’s Cooper Kupp receiving the Super Bowl MVP last season and whether that puts him on a path to the Hall of Fame when things devolved into a screaming match about Heisman Trophy voting.

As Russo raised his voice, insisting Kubb would be heading to the Hall of Fame even if he stopped playing today, Clark criticized him over his Heisman Trophy voting, which Russo seemed a tad offended by.

“They must be voting like you vote for the Heisman where you just vote on whoever the hell you want based on the fact that they play quarterback —” Clark said before Russo chimed in.

“Ryan!” Mad Dog yelled multiple times, adding he’d been voting for the Heisman for 30 years as Clark took issue with the yelling.

“Back up. You will stop screaming at me, bro!” Clark said. “That’s the last time. You will stop screaming at me.”

“You said —”

“Lower your voice.”

Russo then got his point across, saying he’d been voting for the Heisman since before Clark was born.

“I don’t care about that,” Clark threw back.

Russo accused Clark of not wanting him to have a vote, which Clark disagreed with, arguing Russo favors voting for quarterbacks.

Russo had been a fiery presence on First Take and gotten into plenty of verbal scuffles. In March, he told the Warriors’ Draymond Green to “shut and play” after the NBA athlete went viral for flipping the bird to fans. Russo’s comments were compared to similar statements from conservative pundits like Laura Ingraham about athletes by former player J.J. Redick.

Watch above via ESPN

