‘You’re a DISGRACE!’ Cincinnati Reds Infielder Joey Votto Lays Into ‘Mad Dog’ Russo for Previous Comments About the Team

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo made a name for himself with his explosive rants and hot sports takes, so it was only a matter of time before an athlete threw it right back at him.

On Thursday’s episode of High Heat on MLB Network, the always-outspoken Joey Votto joined the show for an interview. Not long into the segment, Russo could tell something was amiss when the Cincinnati Reds infielder kept deliberately giving short responses to his questions. When Russo acknowledged it, Votto let loose with an instant-classic rant.

“I got something to say to you,” Votto said. “A couple of months ago you said that Zack Greinke and I are ‘hall-of-very-good’ ballplayers. I think Zack and I would agree. You may be right, but I get the gist of what’s going on here. I know what you’re doing. You’re looking down on us — a couple small-market, Midwest ballplayers — just because we’re not big-city just like you, Mr. New York City, Sirius XM radio star. Mr. National Television, ESPN star, with your Fifth Avenue ties and your crisp pocket squares, your tailored suits and your polished shoes.”

Then, Votto decided to take it up a notch when he got to Russo’s hair.

“And your HAIR,” he continued, “your perfectly coifed, Broadway hair! Must be nice to sit atop that Madison Avenue ivory tower, looking down on us with those luscious locks. Not everyone can be the next Roger Peckinpaugh, Mad Dog! You should be ashamed of yourself! You’re a disgrace!”

The rant was, of course, done entirely in jest and Russo laughed about it after.

“I love that!” Russo responded.

Watch above via MLB Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com