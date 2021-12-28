Fox Sports co-host Shannon Sharpe slammed Russell Westbrook on Tuesday over the Los Angeles Lakers star saying that he’s felt “fine” in terms of his performance on the court.

“Honestly, I think I’ve been fine,” said Westbrook. “The conversation has been heavily on how I’m playing and what I’m doing, but I think people are expecting me to have fu**ing 25, 15, and 15, which, that is not normal. Everybody has to understand, like, that’s not like a normal thing that people do consistently.”

In response, Sharpe said on Undisputed that Westbrook “doesn’t get it” and noted that the Lakers are in the ninth seed in the NBA’s Western Conference, which he said “they were one of the favorites to come out of” the conference. The top eight teams in each conference make it to the league’s playoffs.

“And Russ says ‘I’m fine,’” said Sharpe. “Back to the original point, everyone wants him to have 25, 15, and 15. Nobody thinks that. Nobody wants that! They want you to stop turning the ball over, especially in crucial situations. They want you to stop playing so out of control, on a normal basis.

“That is a normal occurrence for you, as you said 25, 15, and 15, is not normal. What is normal? You turning the ball over at a high rate. You playing out of control more times than not. You taking terrible shots more times than not. That’s what the Laker Nation, that’s what Laker faithful want you to do, Russ.”

“Skip, he just doesn’t get it,” continued Sharpe, talking to his co-host, Skip Bayless.

“’I’m fine,’ said Sharpe, quoting Westbrook.

“You’re not fine,” exclaimed Sharpe.

Watch above, via Fox Sports.

