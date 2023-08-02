YouTuber-Turned-Boxer Jake Paul Calls Out Other Social Media Influencers Doing the Same: ‘Don’t Do Cringe Sh*t and Get Your Skill Up’

Social media influencer Jake Paul — who used his YouTube fame to insert himself into the world of boxing — has a problem with other influencers taking a similar route.

Speaking with BoxingScene.com, Paul accused other influencers of being nothing more than gimmicks.

“It’s just tough because we want to create new eyeballs for the sport but don’t want it to be a gimmick,” Paul said. “Don’t be a gimmick. Don’t do cringe shit and get your skill up. You want to promote yourself, have big fights and make a name for yourself, start in the gym.

“That’s really why people don’t realize why I got so big. Yeah, I said a lot of things and I talked a lot of shit but if I weren’t able to back it up, no one would have cared. When I was knocking people out flat cold, that’s what really made me the biggest one in the space. So focus more on your skill level versus doing these crazy PR stunts.”

Since Paul’s debut in 2020, more influencers have decided to try their hand at boxing. Logan Paul — Jake’s brother — fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji — also known as KSI on YouTube — has also committed to the sport and will fight professional boxer Tommy Fury in October.

While the rise of influencers in boxing has undoubtedly brought more attention to the sport, it’s also brought antics the sport could do without. In July, a boxing match at an influencer-run event was canceled when one of the fighters threw hot dogs at his Muslim opponent during a press conference.

“I’m not in the YouTube boxing world,” Paul said. “That whole like crazy, tag-team style stuff, influencers versus influencers — that was my first fight three-and-a-half years ago. I’m not in that world. My cards are filled with world champions, the best of the best and highest levels of competition. And that’s what I think others should do.”

Jake currently sports a 6-1 record with four of those wins coming by knockout. That record, however, has been marred with controversy. Critics of Jake have pointed out that most of his opponents — including Anderson Silva, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — have been much older MMA fighters. Against Fury — the first legitimate professional boxer he’s faced — Jake lost via split decision.

He’ll next face MMA veteran Nate Diaz on Saturday.

