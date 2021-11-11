‘YOWZA HUM DIDDLY-DEE!’ Charlotte Hornets Announcer Goes BONKERS Over NBA Jam

Charlotte Hornets play-by-play voice Eric Hollins absolutely lost his mind twice Wednesday night during their 118-110 road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the third quarter, second-year star LaMelo Ball drove to the basket for the slam, which Collins described as “A DOUBLE-CLUTCH DIPSY-DOO BOOM!” But Ball’s dunk would turn out to be just an undercard for the main event.

Up by five early in the fourth quarter, Charlotte’s defense set up a fast break two-on-one situation, with Hornets guard Terry Rozier finding Miles Bridges for the alley-oop. The pass from Rozier looked to be slightly off the mark, but the high-flying Bridges was able to reach back for the ball and slam it through the hoop.

As impressive as the dunk was, the play was perfected by Collins being on the call.

“HE’S GOT MILESSSS – OOOOOHHH! YOWZA! HUM DIDDLY-DEE! THAT WAS INCREDIBLLLEEE!” Collins exclaimed on Bally Sports Southwest.

Reminding basketball fans of the 1990s video game NBA Jam and its famous “BOOM SHAKALAKA” commentary, Collins is becoming well-known for his broadcast enthusiasm and creativity.

In an industry that seemingly breeds every play-by-play announcer to sound like the next, Collins has forged his own path, bringing an extra level of excitement and entertainment to the broadcast.

Watch above via MSNBC (courtesy of Bally Sports Southwest).

