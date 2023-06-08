New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson found himself in headlines for the wrong reasons Tuesday, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was livid.

Williamson recently revealed that he’ll be a father with a photo of him and his girlfriend at their baby shower. The next day, however, an adult film star posted a series of screenshots — allegedly from Williamson — and accused him of having an affair.

Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/GbS3i2g5H2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 7, 2023

Smith thinks Williamson is focused on the wrong things at this point in his career.

“I’m kinda pissed off,” Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show, “because all I could think about is… Man, you only played 29 games last year! And you missed the season before that! And I’ve been wondering what the hell is taking you so long to get healthy! Well, now I know.”

Smith intentionally steered away from the details of the affair, but tried to make a connection between his his lower body injuries and frequent sexual activity.

“Y’all are focused on the wrong things,” he said. “Get your mind out of the gutter. That’s his business. What I’m concerned about is… We need those legs spry. We need you bench pressing — with your big self — we need you bench pressing about 400 pounds. We need you running up and down that court. New Orleans needs you.

“Do you understand that if you were healthy this year, Zion Williamson, New Orleans could be in the Finals? Y’all could’ve beat Denver. You, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, (Jonas) Valanciunas and those boys. You could’ve beat Denver! Y’all weren’t even in the equation because you weren’t healthy.”

