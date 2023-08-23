‘A Deeply Disturbed Individual’: Steve Bannon Laces Into ‘Man-Child’ Elon Musk, Compares Him To Occultist Aleister Crowley

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon took his beef with Elon Musk up a notch on a recent War Room podcast by comparing the “deeply-disturbed” SpaceX CEO to 20th century occultist Aleister Crowley.

Bannon was apparently set off over the proposed MMA fight for dominance between Musk and Meta-owner Mark Zuckerberg.

“He’s going off on Twitter and saying he’s going to drive by Zuckerberg’s house and they’re going to fight in the back yard?” an incredulous Bannon asked, continuing:

The guy’s a man-child. This is a man-child. This is a deeply disturbed individual. The “X” thing — and I will break it down in shows to come — but that’s a whole Aleister Crowley…He’s been obsessed with turning these companies into the word “X.” He tried to do it with PayPal; he’s done it his whole life. That’s Aleister Crowley, direct, occult. This guy is a deeply, deeply disturbed — besides the fact he sold us out to the CCP. But now he’s driving past Zuckerberg, doing a fight in the back yard. What are they, like, nine years old? Is that where we are now?

The proposed Musk-Zuckerberg match-up sprang from the professional rivalry between the two social media titans. It was first mentioned shortly after Zuckerberg launched Threads to directly compete with Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. The bout never became a reality.

Bannon first started calling Musk a “man-child” around 2018 when the Tesla CEO was looking to revert his electric car company back to private ownership.

“This is the level of maturity you have with these people,” Bannon said as he criticized the failed deal. “They are all man-childs. How can they have this unlimited power. It’s outrageous.”

In a 2018 tweet, Musk shot back, “Can Steve Bannon please insult me some more? Best PR I’ve had in a while.”

Aleister Crowley was a mysterious occultist who spun “magick” spells and lived a wildly libertine existence in the early 20th century. What Bannon meant by this reference could become clear in future War Room broadcasts.

