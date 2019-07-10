Following the decision by an appeals court upholding a ruling that President Donald Trump can’t block users from following him on Twitter, a similar lawsuit in New York made news. This time, it’s Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is likewise facing court over the same thing: blocking people on Twitter.

Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat, is suing the congresswoman for blocking him on Twitter after, he says, his criticism of her referring to border detention facilities as “concentration camps.”

The complaint states that the plaintiff, Hikind, “is a known and staunch advocate for Jewish causes and the State of Israel,” and “founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism,” and that, “importantly, Mr. Hikind has criticized” AOC on Twitter many times, including “in response to AOC’s claims that the United States Government is running ‘concentration camps’ on the boarder[sic], similar to those in the Holocaust.”

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blocked me on Twitter yesterday apparently because my critique of her tweets and policies have been too stinging,” Hikind said on Tuesday. He also tweeted that “no one is above the law,” along with an animated gif encouraging others who have been blocked to get in touch with him.

No one is above the law. If the courts ruled POTUS can’t block people on Twitter, why would @AOC think she can get away with silencing her critics? pic.twitter.com/Ea498kTWEs — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 9, 2019

The complaint also names Liz Wheeler of One America News Network and Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire, who have been blocked by Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

Hikind said on Tuesday that the appeals court has “affirmed a ruling that elected officials cannot block individuals from their Twitter accounts, thereby setting a precedent that Ocasio-Cortez must follow.”

On Fox Business on Tuesday, Andrew Napolitano weighed in briefly, saying that it was Trump’s assertions that he uses Twitter for government business that made his Twitter feed a public space, but he isn’t sure that AOC has done the same.

An article Fox News, though, argues the congresswoman does use the account for official business and to engage with constituents, citing her current pinned Tweet as one example.

With a new lawsuit, the issue isn’t dead yet, despite the appeals court’s ruling.

Watch the clips above, courtesy of Fox News Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com