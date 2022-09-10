Ben Stein Does Motivational Video for Devin Nunes Over Truth Social Woes: ‘Not In It For the Money!’

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star and former Richard Nixon speechwriter Ben Stein offered some words of encouragement to Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes amid reports that the social media platform is struggling financially.

Stein took to Truth Social to post a video message to Nunes on Friday. In it, he claimed Truth Social is not about money or fame. He also told the “truthers” of the platform to “keep fighting.”

“Devin Nunes, never surrender, never give up,” Stein said. “Our cause is morally and spiritually right. We cannot surrender. If we surrender, who’s left? Who is left? We’re not in it for the money, although money is a good thing. We’re not in it for the fame. [We’re] already famous. We’re in it because it’s the truth, and that’s why you people are called the truthers.”

Stein, an outspoken conservative, is primarily known for roles in hit films like The Mask and Casper. He also starred in and wrote the 2008 documentary Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed.

“Keep fighting,” he told his fellow “truthers” in his video message. “And keep on keeping on.”

Former President Donald Trump recently pushed back against reports about Truth Social’s alleged financial woes. He claimed “big guns” in Washington D.C. are working against the company and insisted they won’t succeed. He also claimed the “fake news media” is “devastated” by the platform’s alleged success.

“The Fake News Media is devastated by how well TRUTH is doing so, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it. Actually, many of the big guns in Washington, D.C., are fighting to stop the TRUTH but, they won’t be successful,” Trump wrote last month.

According to an Axios report last month, citing sources familiar with the behind of the scenes at the platform, Truth Social’s struggles including owing major backdated payments to one of their vendors.

