‘Brilliant Minds’ Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sitting Together at Super Bowl

By Caleb Howe Feb 12th, 2023
 

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk was spotted by the Fox cameras at State Farm Stadium seated with News Corp chair and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and the shot quickly caught attention.

Coming back from a commercial break Fox’s cameras trained on the two billionaires, along with the 91-year-old Murdoch’s girlfriend Ann-Lesley Smith, and his daughter, Elizabeth Murdoch, who sat next to Musk.

“Well you’ve got some brilliant minds in that photo, Rupert Murdoch, Elizabeth Murdoch, Elon Musk,” said announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

“Rupert pays our checks, too, so that’s always good,” he added as Greg Olsen chuckled.

Left-wing/MSM/Democrat Twitter was not quite as amused — but at least they were all on the same page for once. 😐

