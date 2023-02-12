‘Brilliant Minds’ Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sitting Together at Super Bowl

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk was spotted by the Fox cameras at State Farm Stadium seated with News Corp chair and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and the shot quickly caught attention.

Coming back from a commercial break Fox’s cameras trained on the two billionaires, along with the 91-year-old Murdoch’s girlfriend Ann-Lesley Smith, and his daughter, Elizabeth Murdoch, who sat next to Musk.

“Well you’ve got some brilliant minds in that photo, Rupert Murdoch, Elizabeth Murdoch, Elon Musk,” said announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

“Rupert pays our checks, too, so that’s always good,” he added as Greg Olsen chuckled.

Left-wing/MSM/Democrat Twitter was not quite as amused — but at least they were all on the same page for once. 😐

Elon Musk with Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl: After reducing the formerly worth reading Twitter community to bots and oafs, taking a box seat with the Oz of Fake News. pic.twitter.com/oJeWHPUWAj — Nina Burleigh (@ninaburleigh) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk hangs out with Kevin McCarthy and Rupert Murdoch, so it’s time for the New York Times to do another story about how impossible it is to tell his political stance. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 13, 2023

Rupert Murdoch and Elon Musk at the Super Bowl: the princes of darkness meet. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) February 13, 2023

