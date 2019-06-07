John Rich, in collaboration with the hosts of Fox News political talk show The Five, recently released a song telling everyone to “Shut Up About Politics,” which at one point topped country charts on iTunes. On Friday, Rich griped that a link he posted to the song on Twitter was deemed “unsafe.”

“Hey @twitter you’ve deemed the #1 most downloaded song in country music to be harmful and in violation of your terms? 100% of the proceeds go to ⁦@FoldsofHonor⁩ You need to fix this,” Rich tweeted, including a screenshot of the tweet and sketchy link that was deemed “harmful.”

Hey @twitter you’ve deemed the #1 most downloaded song in country music to be harmful and in violation of your terms? 100% of the proceeds go to ⁦@FoldsofHonor⁩ You need to fix this. FANS: Pls help me spread this message. ⁦@DanaPerino⁩ ⁦⁦@greggutfeld⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/7Mf7hTCo9U — John Rich (@johnrich) June 7, 2019

In another tweet, Rich accused Twitter of “banning” his song.

If you want to show support for #ShutUpAboutPolitics in spite of @twitter banning it, you can download it on ALL major music platforms. Let’s make a statement America! 100% of the proceeds go to @FoldsofHonor #Itunes #Spotify #Amazon #AppleMusic — John Rich (@johnrich) June 7, 2019

Some accused Twitter of conservative censorship, a hot topic as of late. The replies to Rich’s complaint are packed with Twitter users accusing the social media platform of anti-conservative bias.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted, “This is absolutely disgraceful. @Twitter is censoring a song that is a) not offensive b) is extremely popular c) most importantly, all proceeds for the song go to @FoldsofHonorto help kids of the fallen.”

This is absolutely disgraceful. @Twitter is censoring a song that is a) not offensive b) is extremely popular c) most importantly, all proceeds for the song go to @FoldsofHonor to help kids of the fallen. https://t.co/VdHnYpOgV5 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 7, 2019

A source at Twitter told Mediaite that the link included in the tweet had been erroneously flagged as unsafe by a third party. Twitter has since resolved the issue and the link is now active.

The song is on sale for 99 cents of iTunes, and proceeds from the track go to charity Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to the spouses or children of fallen or disabled service members.

