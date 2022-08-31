Crypto Firm Endorsed By Matt Damon Accidentally Sent $10 Million to a Woman, Who Bought a Mansion — And Now Has to Pay All the Money Back, With Interest

The cryptocurrency firm that infamously hired Matt Damon as the spokesman, notably in a Super Bowl ad, accidentally sent a woman $10 million last year instead of what was supposed to be $100. Now the woman is being told she needs to pay it all back, plus interest.

Crypto.com was going to send a $100 check to Melbourne resident Thevamanogari Manivel in May 2021, but she ended up with a transfer of nearly $10.5 million. The company discovered the accidental transfer a full seven months later and took legal action to get their money back, which Manivel had split with six other people including her daughter and sister, according to court documents.

The mistake was noticed during a routine audit by the company. The original $100 that was supposed to be sent to Manivel was a refund.

“Extraordinarily, the Plaintiffs allegedly did not realize this significant error until some seven months later, in late December 2021,” Victorian Supreme Court judge James Elliott wrote in the court ruling.

Crypto.com filed their complaint in February, seeking to freeze Manival’s bank accounts over the “erroneously transferred” payment.

While Manivel reportedly bought a four bedroom, four bath mansion Melbourne home for her sister with her share of the money, she now owes more. Crypto.com won its case and a recent court ruling orders Manivel and the others to pay not only the $10.5 million back, but also legal expenses, plus 10 percent interest. This amounts to approximately $27.4 million.

In order to pay back the money, the Melbourne home will be sold, with the proceeds going to Crypto.com, the first of many payments. The home is reportedly worth $1.35 million.

Crypto.com made waves when they released an ad starring Damon declaring “fortune favors the brave.” The ad has been heavily mocked recently as crypto markets took a fall. Damon’s shilling even inspired a South Park gag.

