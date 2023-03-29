Daily Wire Host Suspended from Twitter Over Bible Verse Tweet on ‘Vengence’ In Response to Nashville Shooting

Daily Wire host Michael Knowles was suspended from Twitter over a post responding to the Nashville elementary school shooting this week.

A shooter was gunned down by police on Monday after having entered the Covenant School and shot and killed three children and three adults. Police revealed shortly after the shooting that the shooter identified as transgender, leading some to use the shooting as an excuse to attack Daily Wire, which houses a number of hosts critical of transgenderism and gender-affirming care for minors.

Daily Wire is also headquartered in Nashville, a fact one journalist decided was a good thing to point out following the shooting in the city, a tweet that was quickly condemned and taken down.

Daily Wire’s own Knowles has found himself in controversy over a tweet, except he faced consequences from the social media platform itself.

Daily Wire reported on Wednesday that Knowles was suspended from Twitter over a tweet responding to the Nashville shooting that included a Bible verse on not seeking “vengeance.”

“Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord,'” Knowles tweeted.

According to a screenshot posted by fellow Daily Wire host Matt Walsh, Knowles’ tweet violated the platform’s rules on “abusive content.”

Attn: @elonmusk, Michael Knowles was suspended for posting a Bible verse. I assume this was a mistake. Can we get his account restored asap? pic.twitter.com/xmv1pvwQLy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 29, 2023

Knowles did share a Daily Wire article reporting on a “day of vengeance” some trans activists were calling for ahead of the Nashville shooting. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was similarly locked out of her Twitter account after tweeting about this “vengeance” day. The day in question is April 1 and the group is Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), a group that says it’s fighting for “trans liberation.”

Greene went much further in her tweets, alluding to “trans terrorism” and claimed Twitter was somehow “whitewashing” her vague claims.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com